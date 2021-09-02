No injuries reported after residential structure fire in Longview

The fire occurred February 7 in the 1900 block of Mary Jane Drive.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at the 1900 block of Mary Jane Drive on February 7.

According to officials, when crews arrived the found the fire originated in the kitchen and spread to the attic.

The fire was brought under control in 5 minutes of and caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

The home did have working smoke detectors and no injuries were reported and the Red Cross assisted the three occupants, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, cooking fires remain the #1 cause of residential fires in the U.S. Statics gathered from 2014 – 2016, showed there were 188,800 cooking fire that caused 195 deaths and 463 million dollars in damage to residential buildings.