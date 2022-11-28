No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area

The call reporting the fire came in shortly after 10:00 a.m. Monday.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning.

The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Other fire departments also came onto the scene including Jackson, Red Springs, Bullard and Winona.

Cory Crowell, who is the battalion chief for Smith County ESD2, said that there was minor to moderate damage to the back side of the main structure but the outside shed was burned down.

One person who was at the residence during the fire had to be checked out by EMS for smoke inhalation.