DPS is continuing to investigate the crash. Traffic is down to one lane on US 69 North from Colony Drive to just past CR 1215.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured after a truck trailer tipped over on US Highway 69 in Smith County Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck was turning northbound on US 69 off of County Road 1215, turned too sharp, the trailer tipped over and the truck stayed upright.