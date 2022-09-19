No injuries reported after vacant house fire in Longview

Longview Fire Capt. Marcus Delaney said the blaze was so intense that firefighters weren't able to make entry and used heavy equipment.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after two-story vacant building in Longview caught fire early Monday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Marshall Ave. to find heavy fire and smoke coming out of the building.

Longview Fire Capt. Marcus Delaney said the blaze was so intense that firefighters weren't able to make entry and used heavy equipment to pull the structure apart to control the fire.

The fire was under control just after 6 a.m., and Delaney said there were no injuries.