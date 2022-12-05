No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview

The call reporting the fire came in early Saturday morning.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from the two-story apartment building.

Fire crews entered into a second-floor unit and discovered the fire was in the wall that separated two of the units and progressed into the attic, which took approximately 45 minutes to control.

No injuries were reported but there's an estimated $200,000 in damages.