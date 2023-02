Crews fought the fire defensively at the home that was unoccupied as the owner was at her primary residence in Gladewater, LFD said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview last Friday morning.

The Longview Fire Department said firefighters came to the residence located in the 400 block of Luckett Street around 10 a.m. to see a small wood frame home fully on fire.