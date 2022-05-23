No injuries reported after Longview residential garage fire

Several vehicles inside the garage and in the driveway were damaged, the fire department said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — No was injured after firefighters responded to a residential garage that caught fire in Longview Sunday afternoon.

The Longview Fire Department said crews arrived on Sunday to a residence on Covington Drive to find a detached garage fully involved with fire.

Because of the flames and a sagging roof, firefighters used a defense approach. Several vehicles inside the garage and in the driveway were damaged, the fire department said.