No injuries reported after weekend Longview apartment fire

Firefighters were also able to get the fire under control before it spread to additional units within the building, according to LFD.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after firefighters were able to limit the spread of a fire at a Longview apartment complex late Saturday night.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the blaze happened at an upstairs apartment unit in the 600 block of West Avalon. Because of fire and smoke, firefighters had to rescue a trapped resident who was not injured.

Firefighters were also able to get the fire under control before it spread to additional units within the building, according to LFD.