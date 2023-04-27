POLICE: No kidnapping occurred at Longview hospital; authorized person left with child

There are no criminal charges pending at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is hoping to clear up talk on social media concerning reports of a kidnapping at a local hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to the LPD, around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center, located at 700 East Marshall Ave., in reference to the alleged kidnapping of a child.

Police say following their initial investigation, they determined an authorized person left with a child and a kidnapping did not occur.