LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a vehicle ran into a home in Longview Thursday evening.

According to the Longview Firehouse 2 Facebook, the Longview Special Operations team of the Longview Fire Department responded to the crash.

After removing the car from the scene, the team went to work to build a temporary wall at the home. The team used tools purchased through the East Texas Council of Governments and Department of Homeland Security.