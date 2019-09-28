GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning in Gregg County.

According to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, around 3:06 a.m., crews were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Field-to-Market 2204 in Longview.

Elderville-Lakeport VFD responded with four engines and a utility truck.

The department says three pets were rescued and transported to a veterinarian's office. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No injured were reported.

Kilgore Fire Department, Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the Gregg County Fire Marshall assisted in the fire.