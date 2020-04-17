LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday morning.

The fire happened at 10:40 a.m. at 1004 Baylor Drive.

According to the LFD, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the home and carport when they arrived at the scene. Firefighters also saw a car was on the fire.

In all, three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles responded.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the home, though there was heat damage to the home next door.

There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.