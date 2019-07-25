LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning at about 9:44 a.m. on the 1800 block of Bell Street.

Fire Marshal Kevin May says when he arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed by the flames.

The Longview Fire Department says no one was home at the time of the fire. There are no injuries.

The family living at the home had both a dog and a cat inside the home at the time of the fire. The dog made it safely out of the home through a dog door. The cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!