No one injured after mattress catches fire at Express Inn in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire last Friday night.

According to the City of Longview, at around 10:40 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire at The Express Inn located at 3120 Estes Parkway.

Upon the crew's arrival, they found a mattress on the second-floor balcony that was on fire and was spreading to the structure.

A male occupant told officials he and another occupant saw the mattress on fire inside a room and pulled it onto the balcony. They attempted to use trash cans of water to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials believe the fire started from improperly cared for smoking paraphernalia.