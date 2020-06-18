KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police and Fire Department are investigating a Thursday morning head-on collision.

According to Kilgore police, the crash occurred on Highway 31 near the Champion EMS building.

"As we took a 911 call about a possible DWI driver, the accident occurred as the vehicle entered the city limits," the KPD said. "The entire roadway is closed temporarily."

Injuries were reported, but don't appear to be life-threatening.

Officials believe alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.