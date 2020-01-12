No one injured in Monday night house fire in Longview

The residential structure fire occurred at 705 Clingman Drive.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night.

According to Longview FD, crews responded to 705 Clingman Drive for a reported residential structure fire, around 10:20 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire conditions with fire coming out of the roof.

Officials say a man was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without injury.

The man, who was the only occupant, told officials he had started a fire in the fireplace before going to bed. He awoke to the sound of the smoke detector going off and found his house on fire.

The majority of the fire damage was contained in the attic space in the area of the chimney. The estimated damage to the structure is around $50,000.