'No one is ever forgotten': Group remembers 85 years after London School explosion

Families, friends and graduates gathered at West Rusk High School for a ceremony to remember March 18, 1937, when just minutes before school ended for the day undetected natural gas caused an explosion leveling the London High and Junior High schools. The blast killed an estimated 294 people — mostly children — and is often referred to as the day a generation died.