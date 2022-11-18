No plea agreement ready for Tyler man accused of killing roommate in March

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set the next pre-trial hearing for Dec. 12 to discuss evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A plea offer has not been made for a Tyler man accused of killing his roommate in March.

Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler. According to Tyler police, Wilson's body was found in a heavily wooded area in Tyler on March 27.

During a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, the prosecution said a plea agreement has not been made yet.

His defense attorney said he is seeking background records of those involved in the case, such as Wilson and Edna Jones (Timothy Jones' girlfriend charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Wilson's death) and Christian Navon-Whitney Polk.

Police are still searching for Polk, 19, of Tyler, who is the second suspect in this case.

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set the next pre-trial hearing for Dec. 12 to discuss evidence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Timothy Jones and Wilson lived in a three-bedroom house in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway with one person each renting a different room. The landlord reported seeing blood on Wilson’s bed and blood smeared on the side of his door.

An officer found blood spatter on the wall behind the bed, what looked like brain matter on the bed, a bullet fragment on the bed, shattered glass, bedside table that was turned upside down and a lamp on the ground, the affidavit stated.

Edna Jones told police she saw Timothy Jones and another man carry Wilson’s body out of his apartment and into Wilson’s Ford Explorer, according to the affidavit.

Using cell phone data, police found Wilson’s Ford Explorer, which had blood inside and outside of the vehicle, at a house on Alice Street in Tyler, the document said.

In an interview with police, Edna Jones said she got out of the shower to see Timothy Jones and an another man wrapping Wilson in a black comforter. She believed Wilson was dead because of Timothy Jones shooting him, according to the affidavit.

Edna Jones said she heard Timothy Jones call Wilson “nosey” as he and the other man placed Wilson’s dead body into the Ford Explorer. Timothy Jones told her to clean the blood off certain areas of the apartment, which she then cleaned, the document read.

Police said Wilson's vehicle was driven to the creek area, the body was removed and it was possibly placed in the creek, the affidavit stated.

Police located Wilson’s body near a railroad bridge within 20 to 30 feet of the black comforter and other items found on the creek bank, according to the document.