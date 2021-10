According to the district, the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. on ESE Loop 323, near the railroad tracks at Old Troup Highway.

TYLER, Texas — No students were injured following a crash involving a Tyler ISD school bus Thursday morning.

According to the district, the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. on ESE Loop 323, near the railroad tracks at Old Troup Highway.

Tyler ISD says there were 10 students on the bus and their bus driver was not at fault.