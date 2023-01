GISD nurses will also examine the children at their respective campuses.

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD says no students were injured following a wreck involving a bus Thursday morning.

According to the district, Bus 31 was involved in the crash. The students were moved to another bus which took them to school.

GISD nurses will also examine the children at their respective campuses.