No suspect ID'd in case involving former Democratic congressional candidate

Longview police were unable to identify a man that Jefferson says threatened to set him on fire at a gas pump, according to a report on the incident.

Officers investigating the allegation that someone at a Sam's Club gas pump threatened to douse Jefferson, who is Black, with gas and set him on fire reviewed video surveillance footage from Aug. 31, the day the incident was said to have occurred. Their report indicates the surveillance video does not agree with Jefferson's account of the event, although the footage isn't of good quality.