Police: No threat found after shots reported at OU

The university tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OKLAHOMA, USA — A report of shots fired sent dozens of police cars to the University of Oklahoma Friday night and the campus was locked down for nearly two hours before authorities said no threat was found.

At about 9:30 p.m., people were told to shelter in place and avoid the South Oval area of the sprawling campus in Norman. The university tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, the university later said only that police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

Dozens of patrol cars from various agencies, including the Highway Patrol, converged on the campus along with ambulances and an armored vehicle.

Officers with flashlights spread out as they searched the area.

Shortly before 11 p.m., university police issued an all-clear, tweeting: “After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled.”

The library and a nearby area were searched and there was “no evidence that any shooting had occurred," University Police Chief Nate Tarver said. No injuries were reported.

While the investigation continues, “at this point, we will probably say that it was a bogus call,” he added.

More than 100 officers from various law enforcement agencies responded, Tarver said.

“Everyone’s on pins and needles, obviously,” he said, referring to a deadly school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27. “And they should be, you know, we never know what’s going to happen from day to day.”

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device