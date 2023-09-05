No visitors allowed at Early College High School, RISE Academy as precaution while Tyler police respond to barricaded suspect nearby

The wanted person barricaded them at a residence in the 3100 block of West Jackson Street around 9:45 a.m., police said.

TYLER, Texas — No visitors are allowed on the shared campus of Tyler ISD's Early College High School and RISE Academy as Tyler Police Department officers are responding to barricaded person at a nearby residence.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the U.S. Marshal's Service taskforce tried to serve the warrant. The wanted person barricaded them at a residence in the 3100 block of West Jackson Street around 9:45 a.m., police said.

Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said the ECHS and RISE Academy campus is under "secure" status, which means that all doors remain locked and no visitors are allowed to enter at this time.

Under the secure protocol, students are in a secure building that is locked and classroom activities continue uninterrupted, according to state law.

Hines said that learning is continuing, and there is no danger to anyone on campus.