NOAA: Laura becomes Category 1 hurricane

NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft data indicates Laura currently has sustained winds of 75 mile per hour with higher gusts.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Laura has now formed into a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Hurricane Laura is still expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near the border of Texas and Louisiana. Winds up to 110 MPH and a half-foot of rain will be possible in some locations. Some of the forecast models are still showing landfall closer to the Houston area.

Update at 7:15 AM CDT: NOAA Hurricane Hunter reports that #Laura has become a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/aNiyahJXDQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

Some of the forecast models show Houston and East Texas taking the brunt of the storm.

On Tuesday, City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday instructing all Galveston residents to begin leaving the island for safety after overnight models shifted the landfall of Hurricane Laura westward. Jefferson County followed suit.

The City of Port Arthur also issued a mandatory evacuation on Monday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

This year's tropical season is continuing to smash records.

Typically, we don't see our 11th named storms in the Atlantic Ocean until late November. To add to the concern, 85% of major hurricanes (Category 3 and above) don't usually occur until after August 20.

The last time we had a year close to being as active as 2020 was back in 2005 — the year Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. It was also a year when La Niña developed in the fall.