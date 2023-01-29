NobiliTea opening new location in Longview

"NobiliTea® defines a superior product as one that contains the highest quality ingredients, is organically-sourced, promotes healthy lifestyles, and evokes joy in those consuming," NobiliTea's website says. "To ensure our products are of the finest quality, we control tea purchasing, processing, blending, and packaging, as well as the global distribution of tea used in our operations. We purchase loose-leaf tea from numerous tea-producing regions around the world and blend them using our trade-secret processes. We hope to consistently exceed customer expectations through quality product, engagement, and education, matching a customer’s individual tastes and preferences to their perfect product."