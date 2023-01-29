NobiliTea opening new location in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is regarding new stores opening in the Longview Mall and was originally produced in Nov. 2022.
A popular tea store is expanding its footprint in East Texas.
NobiliTea has announced they will open a new location in Longview.
The store will be located on Wall St. next to Braum's.
NobiliTea says its mission is to "quench thirst, spread joy, and promote healthy communities by serving superior products to every customer."
"NobiliTea® defines a superior product as one that contains the highest quality ingredients, is organically-sourced, promotes healthy lifestyles, and evokes joy in those consuming," NobiliTea's website says. "To ensure our products are of the finest quality, we control tea purchasing, processing, blending, and packaging, as well as the global distribution of tea used in our operations. We purchase loose-leaf tea from numerous tea-producing regions around the world and blend them using our trade-secret processes. We hope to consistently exceed customer expectations through quality product, engagement, and education, matching a customer’s individual tastes and preferences to their perfect product."
NobiliTea has other East Texas locations in Tyler and Nacogdoches.