Non-emergency Smith County offices closed Wednesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Wednesday due to weather.
Jury duty has also been canceled for the day.
"Any closings or delays, unless specifically stated, do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations," Smith County officials said.
Smith County offices plan to reopen Thursday, February 2.
"The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow," county officials said.
General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:
- Smith County Courthouse
- Smith County Annex Building
- Cotton Belt Building
- Road and Bridge
- Animal Control and Shelter
- Elections Administration Office
- Veteran Services Office
- Facility Services Office
"Smith County facilities not noted above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective Elected or Appointed Official," county officials said.