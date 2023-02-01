Non-emergency Smith County offices closed Wednesday

Jury duty has also been canceled for the day.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Wednesday due to weather.

"Any closings or delays, unless specifically stated, do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations," Smith County officials said.

Smith County offices plan to reopen Thursday, February 2.

"The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow," county officials said.

General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:

Smith County Courthouse

Smith County Annex Building

Cotton Belt Building

Road and Bridge

Animal Control and Shelter

Elections Administration Office

Veteran Services Office

Facility Services Office