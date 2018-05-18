The inability to read or write can make finding a good job hard and providing for a family nearly impossible. Especially in Texas, where nearly four million adults do not have a high school diploma. The East Texas Literacy Council is working to change those statistics.

After studying three times a week for the last two years, Marvetta Jones' hard work is paying off.

"When I got the email saying congratulations you have your GED, it was amazing! I just started screaming," Jones said.

Jones is a working mother who was unable to finish school. She's always dreamed of attending college, so she could better provide for her family. Jones said it would not have been possible without the East Texas Literacy Council.

"When you come in, you'll always feel like you're at home...the atmosphere is so nice and sweet," Jones said.

Just last year, the organization was able to help more than 500 adults like Jones.

"We call ourselves the grandmothers and mother figures, whatever the person is needing," Ruby Reece said.

Reece is the Basic Literacy Coordinator at the East Texas Literacy Council. She's been with the nonprofit for 17 years, helping address the adult literacy problem in East Texas.

"For one thing, they won't get a job. We've run into that a lot of times. They can't get a job no matter how hard they try. If they get a job, it's very low paying so they still are on a very low scale," Reece said.

According to the East Texas Literacy Council, one in four adults in Gregg County reads at or below the 5th grade level.

"It's very challenging. As a matter of fact, many of them come here and they're already discouraged because they know where they need to be," Reece said.

Texas also has the second lowest percentage of high school graduates in the country. It's a statistic Jones said she knows all too well.

"I make above minimum wage. But, it's still hard when you only make a set amount and the prices of things are higher...car notes, house rent, and that stuff is higher. So even making so much, you just still need more."

Besides helping people reach their long term goals, the East Texas Literacy Council is also working to make everyday tasks easier, like learning to read bills or the bible.

"We've had students who have come here and they weren't able to read very well. They let you know the moment the light bulb goes off. That's a wonderful feeling when you see that," Reece said.

Jones said, for her, it's about ignoring external factors and staying motivated.

"You have to dominate fear and just do what you want to do."

© 2018 KYTX