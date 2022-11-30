Nonprofit library celebrating 10th anniversary of holiday fundraiser

Santa's Bake Shop is a fundraiser run by Lillie Russell Memorial Library and includes a cookie sale and a variety of activities.

LINDALE, Texas — With the month of December beginning tomorrow, the Lillie Russell Memorial Library is bringing in the holiday cheer with the 10th anniversary of their biggest fundraiser.

Santa's Bake Shop is run by the nonprofit library and consists of a cookie sale and a variety of activities including carnival games, pictures with Santa and face painting.

This year, the library will also include the lighting of a memory tree to honor the loss of loved ones which will take place on Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m. Those who wants to honor someone can also purchase a memorial ornament to hang on the tree.

Santa's Bake Shop will take place on Dec. 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.