SMITH COUNTY, Texas — In an effort to protect inmates and detention officers, Smith County Jail has released nonviolent offenders.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the district courts and county courts at law to reduce the jail population to block the potential spread of the new coronavirus, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

All inmates charged with nonviolent misdemeanors and awaiting pretrial have been released through personal recognizance bonds, Smith said.

