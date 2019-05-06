TYLER, Texas — The North Tenneha Church of Christ will hold a health fair and wellness conference in Tyler.

The event will be Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Presentations include important issues of the elderly:

Depression in seniors at 10 a.m. with the administrator of UT Health East Texa Behavior Health Center, Marcey Davis.

Elder abuse at 10: 30 a.m with Stephanie Sonnier, ECD-APS Community Engagement Specialist.

Tyler PD Officer Tish Loftis will hold a presentation concerning the youth at 11 a.m. Issues will include:

Bullying

Domestic Violence

Human trafficking

North Tenneha Church of Christ

Booths for health information and refreshments will be provided.

You may call the church to register at 903-593-6868 or by e-mail at ntccinfo@suddenlinkmail.com