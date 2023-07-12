The cats were relocated to new homes following the closure of the Secret Garden in Las Vegas.

WYLIE, Texas — There are some new furry faces in North Texas -- but they may not be all that cuddly.

An animal sanctuary in Wylie is now home to several big cats that were once owned by famed duo Siegfried & Roy at the Secret Garden in Las Vegas.

The five cats were taken in by In-Sync Exotics wildlife center following the closure of the Secret Garden. Other animals from the Secret Garden were sent to another sanctuary in Scott Mills, Oregon.

Joining the other 75 exotic cats at the Wylie sanctuary are 9-year-old white lions Madiba and Timba-Masai, 14-year-old black leopard Shadow and 19-year-old spotted leopards Neruda and Ibasa.

"We are honored to have been selected to care for these amazing animals for the rest of their lives," said Vicky Keahey, founder and executive director of In-Sync Exotics. "We look forward to providing them the highest level of care with the utmost respect for their well-being that we pride ourselves in giving our 75 other exotic cats who live with us at In-Sync Exotics."

Guests are able to visit the wildlife center and see the animals at their own pace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided group tours are also available seven days a week but those interested must register ahead of time.