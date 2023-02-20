North Texas community answers call to help injured bald eagle

Within days of asking for freshly caught local fish, the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center had more than 50 pounds of fish stocked to help rehab the young bald eagle.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUCAS, Texas — There's never a dull moment at the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Lucas.

The North Texas non-profit balances its conservation, education and preservation of prairie land efforts with a hospital for injured raptors. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center gets its share of visitors, intended and sometimes not.

More than a week and a half ago, a game warden brought in an injured bald eagle.

"It's not everyday we get a bald eagle," said Annamarie Saavedra, executive director of the non-profit. "We have to have special permitting and we have to have certain flight cages to help rehabilitate these special birds."

The game warden brought in the eagle from Lake Tawakoni. It was found wrapped in layers of fishing line leaving abrasions and bruises.

They suspect it's between two-and-a-half and 3 years old. It's one of the largest species you'll find at the raptor center and to stay that way the raptor center put out a simple social media post.

The post read, "Calling all fisherman. Our newest patient - a Bald Eagle 🦅 - is in need of locally caught fish."

"The response was just overwhelming. People responded almost immediately. We have mountains and mountains of fish people donated, fresh fish," said Saavedra.

Within days, people going fishing brought back more than 50 pounds of fish they've stuffed into freezers. They got so much they stopped taking any more donations.

"Majority of the birds we see are here because of human intervention," said Saavedra.

Between education and conservation of these native prairie lands it keeps this center busy. The hospital wing is just a third of the work done at the center, according to the executive director.

"We're just trying to get them to fly and get their muscles back," said Janel Mason, veterinarian in charge of rehabbing the bald eagle. The young eagle was released back to the lake this month.