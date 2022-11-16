North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks

Larry Brock -- a Grapevine, Texas, man and retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force -- was found guilty of six charges, including one felony.

WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.

The 55-year-old was also one of the first arrests connected to the Capitol riot after he turned himself in to the FBI in Grapevine on Jan. 10, 2021.

Brock, who is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, entered the Capitol building wearing a tactical vest and a helmet, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said Brock went into the Capitol at around 2:24 p.m. and went into areas such as the Crypt and Rotunda. He also picked up some discarded plastic flex-cuffs and kept them while in the building, officials said.

According to officials, Brock walked around the Senate Chamber and rifled through paperwork on senators' desks. In total, he was in the Capitol building for about 37 minutes, officials said.

The Justice Department said that in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot, Brock posted messages on social media such as, "I prefer insurrection at this point," and "Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days."

Brock's sentencing is set for Feb. 14, 2023. The felony obstruction charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years, while the other five misdemeanor charges carry a combined maximum of three-and-a-half years.

The Justice Department said there have been nearly 900 arrests made, so far, related to the Jan. 6 riot.