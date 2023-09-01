North Texas officers arrest man who brought gun to school football game

While it is unlawful to possess this firearm on school grounds, NRHPD has not discovered evidence to support any planned act of violence.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A North Texas man is in jail after officers arrested him for reportedly bringing a gun to a football game, the North Richland Hills Police Department said Friday.

An 18-year-old man from Haltom City was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after he brought a loaded weapon to the Birdville Fine Arts Athletics Complex during a football game.

School administration told officers at about 9 p.m. that someone believed to have a weapon had been pointed out to them. North Richland Hills Police Department officers working off duty, alongside Birdville ISD safety and security, found the man and began speaking with him. He was detained, and a handgun with an extended magazine was found inside his waistband.

The man was arrested and taken to the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility for booking. The man has since been taken to the Tarrant County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment and a bond to be set. His name and booking photo will not be available for release until he has had the opportunity to see a judge, officials said.

While it is unlawful to possess this firearm on school grounds, the North Richland Hills Police Department has not discovered evidence to support any planned act of violence by the man or any other person.

The department said it appreciates the tipsters who alerted officials. The tip allowed officers to investigate, locate the weapon and keep those attending the game safe.