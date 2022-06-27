North Texas resident wins $7.25M Lotto Texas jackpot

The winning ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn.

AUSTIN, Texas — One lucky Texan woke up over $4 million dollars richer thanks to correctly matching all six Lotto Texas jackpot numbers Saturday night.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving. The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). The lucky winner selected the cash value option when they bought their ticket, so they will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. They haven't claimed their winnings yet, but they have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the second Lotto Texas jackpot winner of June, and the fifth overall for 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, June 27 ­­will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.





