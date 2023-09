LONGVIEW, Texas — Police say northbound traffic on Mobberly Ave. near East Methvin Street in Longview is blocked after a crash involving a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

According to the Longview Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Mobberly and East Methvin, close to the railroad overpass. The northbound traffic on Mobberly Ave. is blocked because of a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.