Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity to receive $375,000 grant from USDA Rural Development

LONGVIEW, Texas — Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity received a housing preservation grant of $375,000 from the US Department of Agriculture to improve rural Greg, Harrison and Upshur counties homes.

The organization focuses on correcting health and safety hazards in and outside of the homes of lower income elderly individuals, people with disabilities, and military veterans located in rural areas.

“This grant provides funds to help 15 families who qualify for the program. In prior years we have installed new roofs, done bathroom conversions to decrease the risk of falling in a tub, replaced floors that are a tripping hazard, and repaired heating and air conditioning along with plumbing needs" NETHFH Critical Repair Administrator Linda Brasch said. "These repairs make a huge difference in our customers' quality and sense of security.”