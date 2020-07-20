Notable Buffalo Soldier artist, historian, veteran Bob Snead dies at 84

MARSHALL, Texas — Bob Snead — nationally acclaimed Buffalo Soldiers-themed artist, decorated Vietnam veteran and friend to Marshall — passed away this past Saturday, in his home in Prosper after a courageous battle with advanced stage colon cancer.
He was age 84.
Snead considered Marshall home as well as it was his place of residence for a couple of years and also served as home to his daughter Karen Partee and son-in-law, former Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines Director Bryan Partee.
In February 2019, CBS19 sat down with Snead to speak about his iconic career and life.
RELATED: TASHARA TRAVELS: Marshall exhibit features timeless artwork highlighting 'Buffalo Soldiers'
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News-Messenger.