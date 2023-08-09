Nourish ETX Gourmet Market, Tasting Room & Kitchen set to open with a focus on keeping things local

Nourish ETX Gourmet Market, Tasting Room & Kitchen is set to open in November providing the Tyler area with difficult to find gourmet food items.

TYLER, Texas — Tylerites will soon be able to experience a fresh and unique way of shopping and dining. Nourish ETX Gourmet Market, Tasting Room & Kitchen is set to open in November providing the Tyler area with difficult to find gourmet food items including imported and domestic wines, cheeses, spices, grains, cured meats, and dry-good items.

Owner Jeannie Conneen started her career in nursing but soon realized it wasn’t her calling. After leaving the nursing field, Conneen went on to a position at popular East Texas winery Kiepersol. There she assisted in developing their food and wine pairing program and worked in the winery during harvest season.

“I had dreamed for many years of opening a gourmet food store and the wine business fell in line with the gourmet shop idea,” she said. “The kitchen component developed out of necessity for (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) requirement of food service with sales of wine.”