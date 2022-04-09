EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: November 8 election races, early voting locations and times

The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24.

TYLER, Texas — The 2022 general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Texas.



Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Friday, Oct. 28. According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, the last day to receive a ballot by mail is Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, Nov. 9 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply).

STATEWIDE RACES

U.S. Representative Dist. 1

Nathaniel Moran - R

Jmar (JJ) Jefferson - D

Governor

Greg Abbott - R

Beto O'Rourke -D

Mark Tippetts - L

Delilah Barrios - G

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick - R

Mike Collier - D

Shanna Steele - L

Attorney General

Ken Paxton - R

Rochelle Mercedes Garza - D

Mark Ash - L

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar - R

Janet Dudding - D

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza - L

Commissioner of General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham - R

Jay Kleberg - D

Alfred Molison Jr. - G

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller - R

Susan Hays - D

Railroad Commissioner

Wanye Christian - R

Luke Warford - D

Jaime Andres Diaz - L

Hunter Wayne Crow - G

Justice, Supreme Court Place 3

Debra Lehrmann - R

Erin A. Nowell - D

Thomas Edward Oxford - L

Justice, Supreme Court Place 5

Rebeca Huddle - R

Amanda Reichek - D

Justice, Supreme Court Place 9

Evan Young - R

Julia Maldonado - D

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker - R

Dana Huffman - D

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III - R

Robert Johnson - D

State Representative Dist. 6

Matt Schaefer - R

Cody Grace - D

The following counties will hold the respective elections:

ANGELINA COUNTY



Click here for early voting locations and times.

GREGG COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

HARRISON COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

RUSK COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Carlisle ISD Trustee (choose 4)

Joseph Nix

Bobby Davila

Chris Sanders

Tunya Martin Waggoner

Dr. Lorin McKnight Mayo

Dale Taylor

City of Henderson Council Dist. 3

Henry Pace

M. Rand Cates

City of Overton Council Place 4

A.G. "Tuck" Moon

Richard Howell Jr.

Henderson ISD Trustee Dist. 2

Peggy S. McAlister

Travis J. Orr

Henderson ISD Trustee Dist.3

Jamie Sugg

Jon Best

Laneville ISD (choose 3)

William Booher

George Carey

Robert Clark

Suzanne Kinard

Gregory Anderson

Laneville ISD (choose 2)

Bobby Robertson

Carl (Corky) Allen

Latara (Tara) Waggoner

Chassity Ross

Roger Malone

Jacqueline Johnson

Leverett's Chapel ISD Trustee (choose 2)

Felipe Amaro

Barbara Baker

John Duncan

Leverett's Chapel ISD Trustee

Tyler Neumeister

Thomas Fidler

John Blanaton Jr.

Overton ISD Trustee Place 4

Sheila Nobles

Sarah Stuart

SMITH COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

City of Overton Council Place 4

A.G. "Tuck" Moon

Richard Howell Jr.

Smith County ESD 2 Commissioner Dist. 5

Scotty Thornton

Hunter Rath

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

James L. Meredith - R

Dustin G. Stephens - D

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Curtis Wulf - R

Randy Hawkins - D

Smith County Prop. A

The issuance of $179 million tax bonds for a new county courthouse and parking structure and levying the tax in payment for such bonds.

For

Against

Whitehouse ISD Prop A.

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1526 per $100 valuation in Whitehouse Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 6.4502% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year which is an additional $1,487,771.

For

Against

Winona ISD Prop. A

The issuance of $13.4 million of bonds by the Winona Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, renovating, acquiring and equipping school buildings in the district and acquisition of sites for school buildings and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Winona ISD Prop. B

The issuance of $6.5 million of bonds by the Winona Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, renovating, acquiring and equipping stadium improvements in the district and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Winona ISD Prop. C

The issuance of $3.6 million of bonds by the Winona Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, renovating, acquiring and equipping a gameday fieldhouse at the stadium and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

UPSHUR COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

WOOD COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.