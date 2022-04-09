EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: November 8 election races, early voting locations and times

TYLER, Texas — The 2022 general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Texas.
Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Friday, Oct. 28. According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, the last day to receive a ballot by mail is Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, Nov. 9 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply).
Texas voters who are eligible to vote by mail must ensure that their Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) is received by the Early Voting Clerk in their county of registration by Tuesday, Oct. 11. Learn more about requirements for voting by mail in Texas.
STATEWIDE RACES
U.S. Representative Dist. 1
Nathaniel Moran - R
Jmar (JJ) Jefferson - D
Governor
- Greg Abbott - R
- Beto O'Rourke -D
- Mark Tippetts - L
- Delilah Barrios - G
Lt. Governor
- Dan Patrick - R
- Mike Collier - D
- Shanna Steele - L
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton - R
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza - D
- Mark Ash - L
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Glenn Hegar - R
- Janet Dudding - D
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza - L
Commissioner of General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham - R
- Jay Kleberg - D
- Alfred Molison Jr. - G
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller - R
- Susan Hays - D
Railroad Commissioner
- Wanye Christian - R
- Luke Warford - D
- Jaime Andres Diaz - L
- Hunter Wayne Crow - G
Justice, Supreme Court Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann - R
- Erin A. Nowell - D
- Thomas Edward Oxford - L
Justice, Supreme Court Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle - R
- Amanda Reichek - D
Justice, Supreme Court Place 9
- Evan Young - R
- Julia Maldonado - D
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Scott Walker - R
- Dana Huffman - D
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure III - R
- Robert Johnson - D
State Representative Dist. 6
- Matt Schaefer - R
- Cody Grace - D
The following counties will hold the respective elections:
Election information will be updated when available.
GREGG COUNTY
Election information will be updated when available.
HARRISON COUNTY
Election information will be updated when available.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Election information will be updated when available.
RUSK COUNTY
Carlisle ISD Trustee (choose 4)
- Joseph Nix
- Bobby Davila
- Chris Sanders
- Tunya Martin Waggoner
- Dr. Lorin McKnight Mayo
- Dale Taylor
City of Henderson Council Dist. 3
- Henry Pace
- M. Rand Cates
City of Overton Council Place 4
- A.G. "Tuck" Moon
- Richard Howell Jr.
Henderson ISD Trustee Dist. 2
- Peggy S. McAlister
- Travis J. Orr
Henderson ISD Trustee Dist.3
- Jamie Sugg
- Jon Best
Laneville ISD (choose 3)
- William Booher
- George Carey
- Robert Clark
- Suzanne Kinard
- Gregory Anderson
Laneville ISD (choose 2)
- Bobby Robertson
- Carl (Corky) Allen
- Latara (Tara) Waggoner
- Chassity Ross
- Roger Malone
- Jacqueline Johnson
Leverett's Chapel ISD Trustee (choose 2)
- Felipe Amaro
- Barbara Baker
- John Duncan
Leverett's Chapel ISD Trustee
- Tyler Neumeister
- Thomas Fidler
- John Blanaton Jr.
Overton ISD Trustee Place 4
- Sheila Nobles
- Sarah Stuart
SMITH COUNTY
City of Overton Council Place 4
- A.G. "Tuck" Moon
- Richard Howell Jr.
Smith County ESD 2 Commissioner Dist. 5
- Scotty Thornton
- Hunter Rath
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
- James L. Meredith - R
- Dustin G. Stephens - D
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
- Curtis Wulf - R
- Randy Hawkins - D
Smith County Prop. A
The issuance of $179 million tax bonds for a new county courthouse and parking structure and levying the tax in payment for such bonds.
- For
- Against
Whitehouse ISD Prop A.
Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1526 per $100 valuation in Whitehouse Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 6.4502% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year which is an additional $1,487,771.
- For
- Against
Winona ISD Prop. A
The issuance of $13.4 million of bonds by the Winona Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, renovating, acquiring and equipping school buildings in the district and acquisition of sites for school buildings and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Winona ISD Prop. B
The issuance of $6.5 million of bonds by the Winona Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, renovating, acquiring and equipping stadium improvements in the district and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Winona ISD Prop. C
The issuance of $3.6 million of bonds by the Winona Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, renovating, acquiring and equipping a gameday fieldhouse at the stadium and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
UPSHUR COUNTY
Election information will be updated when available.
WOOD COUNTY
Election information will be updated when available.