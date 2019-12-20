LINDALE, Texas — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board details the engine problems that led to a plane’s emergency landing in a Lindale-area field in November.

On Nov. 22, Glen Pace and Patrick Valkenburg, both of Mississippi, were aboard the plane that crashed. Pace was identified as the pilot and Valkenburg as the passenger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cirrus SR 22 clipped a house while making an emergency landing 9 miles northwest of Tyler at about 1:30 p.m. in a field just north of Interstate 20 near County Road 434.

