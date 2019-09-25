EUSTACE, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report on the deadly powered parachute accident on Sept. 12.

RELATED: Man dies after powered parachute hits power lines in Henderson County

According to the report, the man began his flight from his property in Eustace at about 8:30 a.m.

Two witnesses told the NTSB they saw the powered parachute (PPC) flying just above the trees and power lines. Both stated the PPC did not appear to have any mechanical issues.

Of the two witnesses, one stated the pilot was flying "erratic" though seemed to be in control. The other witness said he thought the aircraft was trying to land and the parachute was fully open.

A third witness, who was a neighbor of the pilot, told investigators after the PPC had disappeared from view, he thought it sounded as if the pilot was applying more power to the aircraft. Then the witness reported hearing two "snapping sounds" before hearing the sound of the impact.

The neighbor went to the scene of the crash and found the pilot lying inside the cart unconscious. The witness also says a wire had been wrapped around both the pilot and cart.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. near County Road 2857 and Farm-to-Market Road 2329, two miles south of Eustace. The NTSB report says the PPC struck the wire on the left side of the aircraft about 100 feet before impact.

The steel wire was one-quarter inch in diameter and estimated to be 25 feet above the air when the PPC struck it. There were no aerial markers.

While investigating the PPC, investigators found there was still about one-quarter tank of fuel left and found no pre-impact mechanical issues.

The NTSB also says the PPC was registered and certified with the FAA.