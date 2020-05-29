SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on last week's deadly plane crash in Shelby County.

According to the NTSB, the plane took off from Del Norte airport in Colorado and refueled in Gainesville. The plane was attempting to land in Center. at about 2:40 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing an engine noise as the plan either perform a go-around or aborted the landing. The witnesses reported the plan was vertical, nose-down shortly before it crashed.

The NTSB says the impact signature is consistent with a vertical impact, and the engine was found driven about five feet into the ground. There was no post-impact fire.

The NTSB says there were low hanging clouds in the area at the time of the crash.