Nucor set to close Longview steel mill

LONGVIEW, Texas — A company that employs more than 180 people in Longview will cease operations later this year.

Nucor Corp. purchased the steel mill that was once part of Komatsu in 2016. The Longview Komatsu plant originally was the manufacturing facility built in Longview by R.G. LeTourneau. It has changed hands several times over the years.

The South Longview Nucor location has since seen millions of dollars of investment after Nucor purchased the plant for $29 million. Company officials had previously said improvements were being made to the plant to secure its place in the company for the next 50 years.