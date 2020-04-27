Shelby County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed13 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 100.
As of Monday, April 27, Shelby County has 13 recovered cases.
Below are details of the cases by zip code and ages:
Cases in each zip code:
- Center (75935) - 72 (difference +10)
- Joaquin (75954) - 4 (difference +1)
- Shelbyville (75973 - 6 (difference +1)
- Tenaha (75974) - 10
- Timpson (75975) - 8 (difference +1)
Ages of Confirmed Cases:
- Ages 1 to 20 - 1 case
- Ages 21 to 40 - 28 cases (difference +6)
- Ages 41 to 60 - 39 cases (difference +4)
- Ages 61 to 80 - 26 cases (difference +3)
- Ages 81 to 100 - 3 cases
- Age unknown - 3 cases
On Friday, April 24 a drive-thru testing site was established in Center. A total of 67 tests were administered that day.
The numbers of confirmed cases listed above do NOT include any tests that were conducted Friday at the test site.
