Shelby County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed13 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 100.

As of Monday, April 27, Shelby County has 13 recovered cases.

Below are details of the cases by zip code and ages:

Cases in each zip code:

Center (75935) - 72 (difference +10)

Joaquin (75954) - 4 (difference +1)

Shelbyville (75973 - 6 (difference +1)

Tenaha (75974) - 10

Timpson (75975) - 8 (difference +1)

Ages of Confirmed Cases:

Ages 1 to 20 - 1 case

Ages 21 to 40 - 28 cases (difference +6)

Ages 41 to 60 - 39 cases (difference +4)

Ages 61 to 80 - 26 cases (difference +3)

Ages 81 to 100 - 3 cases

Age unknown - 3 cases

On Friday, April 24 a drive-thru testing site was established in Center. A total of 67 tests were administered that day.

The numbers of confirmed cases listed above do NOT include any tests that were conducted Friday at the test site.

RELATED: MONDAY, APRIL 27: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott to allow restaurants, theaters, malls and retail stores to open May 1

RELATED: REOPENING TEXAS: What can open on May 1 and what remains closed under Phase I of Gov. Abbott's plan