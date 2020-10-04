GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Health Officials confirmed one more case of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Longview News-Journal.

The new case brings the total amount of cases in Gregg County to 38. In all, 509 people have been tested. Of those, 372 were negative.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed three more of the county's positive cases of COVID-19 were Longview residents. The total amount of cases in Longview stands at 29.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 38

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 8

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 29, 3 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 7, 1 death

Shelby County - 20

Smith County - 88, 2 deaths

Titus County - 5

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.