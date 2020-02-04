TYLER, Texas — A nurse at Texas Oncology in Tyler has tested positive for COVID-19.

The medical facility issued the following statement in regards to the nurse:

Texas Oncology’s priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to provide needed cancer care to our patients, while protecting the safety our staff and patients.

We are following CDC guidelines in every aspect of our response.

A nurse at our Tyler cancer center has tested positive for COVID-19; we learned of the test results yesterday, Wednesday.

Following CDC protocols in this instance, the nurse developed symptoms on March 19 and immediately left the clinic and has been self-quarantined since then.

She was wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and had no close contact with other staff and patients while symptomatic – therefore exposure risk to patients and staff was low.

Texas Oncology is following established guidelines from the CDC and the local health department to protect patients and staff in the event of exposure – whether from a staff member or patient. The area where the nurse worked inside the center was thoroughly cleaned.

Our thoughts are with our nurse and her family, and with all frontline healthcare workers who are caring for patients during this challenging time. We also are wishing a speedy recovery to our nurse.

As of Thursday, April 2, at 10:35 a.m., there are 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 9

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 6

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.