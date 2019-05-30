The National Weather Service has confirmed three separate tornadoes near Canton.

NWS says all tornados were from the same parent storm, but are counted as separate tornadoes.

EF- 2 tornado near Whitton with winds of 120 mph -130 mph.

EF- 1 tornado hit Canton proper with winds of 100 mph.

EF- 1 tornado hit northeast of Canton had 90 mph winds.

NWS says they believe another tornado hit the Van Zandt County from the first storm an hour prior but are having troubles finding damages to colocate into reports.

One of those twisters was confirmed in Canton, which caused major damage to the city's downtown area.

According to the city, emergency operations have stopped in Canton.

The city says rescuers performed a water rescue in the First Monday grounds, however, there were no injuries reported in the city.

The city says the crews are working to restore power.

RELATED: LIST: Hundreds of customers without power in East Texas

The city reports there are streets in downtown Canton blocked by trees. In addition to this, some of the low-lying areas in the city has high water.

If residents have storm debris from limbs or other vegetation, they are asked to bring it on the curb. The city will make rounds to pick up vegetation only.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army has set up a command post at Mr. D's gas station at Highway 64 and Highway 19.

Canton police will have extra patrols in affected areas.

RELATED: NWS sending storm damage survey teams to East Texas

Downtown Canton tornado damage Downtown Canton Downtown Canton Downtown Canton

Patrick Watson

Patrick Watson

RELATED: Possible tornado impacts 15 homes off of Cedar Creek Lake, destroys at least 2, sheriff says

Despite the storms tearing through the city, First Monday Trade Days will continue as planned after organizers said the campgrounds did not suffer any major damage.

RELATED: First Monday Trade days to continue as planned after severe storms tear through Canton

A preliminary report by the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado east of Winnsboro in northern Wood County. The NWS says the damage was centered in the area of County Road 4420 and County Road 4430.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado between Kemp and Gun Barrel City.

The tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-2 with winds of about 125 mph to 130 mph.

There's been at least one confirmed injury due to Wednesday's storms.