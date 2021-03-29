NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in East Texas on Saturday

One fatality and one injury were reported.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in East Texas on Saturday night.

The NWS released the following information on each twister:

TORNADO 1 - CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTY

Rating: EF2

EF2 Estimated Peak Wind: 120 mph

120 mph Path Length: 20.67 miles

20.67 miles Path Width: 500 yards

500 yards Fatalities: 0

0 Injuries: 0

Summary: The tornado original touched down just southwest of Russell Cemetery off FM 23 south-southwest of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County. The tornado continued onward to cross US- 69 with intermittent damage along CR 1101. The tornado crossed FM 343 and intensified and widened significantly to approximately 500 yards. Several hundred trees were snapped continuously along the 500 yard wide path along CR 1211 and CR 1209. The tornado then weakened and provided more intermittent damage before lifting in extreme NW Nacogdoches County northwest of the Sacul community.

TORNADO 2 - MT. ENTERPRISE

Rating: EF2

EF2 Estimated Peak Wind: 115 mph

115 mph Path Length: 21.28 miles

21.28 miles Path Width: 300 yards

300 yards Fatalities: 0

0 Injuries: 0

Summary: The tornado touched downed about 1 mile southwest of Mount Enterprise where it uprooted trees in an open field southwest of town. The tornado continued on to cause shingle damage on several single family homes. One home had its roof mostly removed near the intersection of US-84 and W 5th St. The tornado continued onward to damage a church steeple as it crossed US-84. The tornado continued to snap and uproot trees and produce shingle damage as it passed across the north side of Mount Enterprise. After moving out of Mount Enterprise, the tornado continued to uproot and snap trees until it reached several residences on the shore of Lake Murvaul. There, the tornado increased in intensity as it snapped or uprooted most trees and damaged the shingles on many homes. The tornado crossed Lake Murvaul, and it weakened as it began to produce more sporadic damage. A preliminary analysis indicates that the tornado lifted after uprooting trees northeast of Lake Murvaul and northwest of Gary City. While the prelim analysis does not show a continuous track, data from aerial surveys conducted by partners may indicate that there was one continuous track to just south of Carthage.

TORNADO 3 - SOUTHEAST AND EAST OF CARTHAGE

Rating: EF2

EF2 Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph

125 mph Path Length: 16.68 miles

16.68 miles Path Width: 1,600 yards

1,600 yards Fatalities: 1

1 Injuries: 1