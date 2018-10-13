(KYTX) — An EF-0 tornado struck Panola County near FM 1251 in Beckville Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado snapped and uprooted several trees. It traveled for 1.3 miles before lifting up north of CR 241.

The tornado's maximum winds were estimated to be 85 miles per hour and the path width was 40 yards.

At one point, as many as seven counties were under tornado warnings Saturday afternoon and evening. Several more counties were under watches throughout the day.

There were no reports of major damage, though there were reports of golf ball-sized hail and flooding.

